Buffalo showing off its true colors when it comes to inclusiveness and diversity at this years pride festival

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo showed off its true colors when it comes to inclusiveness and diversity. Along Elmwood Avenue from forest to Allen thousands of people lining the route to cheer on the dozens of colorful floats.

Maddy Vanderlip danced the day away with her college friends at this years Buffalo Pride Parade. She said she came out to her family and friends about a year ago.

"I was just in a situation where I felt like I needed my families support and just wanted to be able to be myself around my house and to be able to be myself anytime I saw them," she said.

Vanderlip said it's unfortunate not everyone has a good support system like she does. Her friends say through thick and thin they will stand by her.

"Bottom line is they want me to be a good person and that's all that really matters," Vanderlip shared.

The girls say the Buffalo parade brought an indescribable energy and atmosphere of love to Elmwood Village.

"It just means the world to be surrounded by love and acceptance," Vanderlip's friend said.

The girl group said it's all about loving who you are and finding your community.

"You have to stay true to who you are no matter what," they said.

Missed the parade? You can watch the entire pride parade by clicking this link. As well as find a list of pride events taking place over the next month here in Western New York.