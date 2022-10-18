Buffalo showing love for Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's gearing up to be a season to remember. For Buffalo Bills players and fans, and one player has already been a part of several unforgettable moments.

One of them, recreated on a street sign in North Buffalo showing a Josh Allen cutout leaping over "Hurdle" Avenue.

It's no secret that Buffalo loves Josh Allen. Allen made headlines Sunday with another historic performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also captured the eyes of football fans everywhere with an impressive move, hurdling over a defender. Now, there is a tribute to the jump seen around the world Hertel Avenue.

"It's been blowing up! There's some people all over the place taking pictures. It's Bills season there's a lot of excitement," Michael Crosier said.

Crosier is the executive chef at Moor Room in North Buffalo. Now, the folks over at Moor Room are joining in on the fun. If you take a selfie with the Allen sign and show a Moor Room bartender, you can get 17 percent off your total bill.

On the field, after the game at Arrowhead, Allen created an unforgettable memory for one lucky Bills fan by handing him a football and taking a selfie.

"I was kind of in shock. I didn't really know what to do. I didn't know if it was actually gonna happen or not," the fan said.

It is not just on the field Allen is making a difference for this community. The superstar quarterback visited Oishei Children's Hospital this week to announce a donation to the Patricia Allen fund.

"But the it's not a small one, I'll tell you that. West Herr has donated $2,000,017 to the Patricia Allen fund," said Allen on Monday.

A large chunk of the money is already going to great use, allowing the hospital to buy a new microscope giving neurosurgeons cutting edge technology.