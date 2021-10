BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers say a 29 year old man was shot on Pembroke Avenue just before 5 Saturday morning.

The victim arrived at ECMC in a private car.

He's listed in stable condition.

Police have not released his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.