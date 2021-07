BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A young man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in Buffalo.

Police say a 23 year old was shot near East Delavan and Moselle Street just before 2:30 Sunday morning.

We don't know who the victim is, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.