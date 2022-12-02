Watch Now
Buffalo shooting victim arrested following investigation

Posted at 7:53 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 14:56:46-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say the victim of a Thursday night shooting on Military Road has been charged.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Military Road in Buffalo just after 5:15 p.m.

Police say 38-year-old Kevin Czaja of Buffalo was shot in the face and taken to ECMC.

According to police, Czaja was allegedly in possession of a weapon without a pistol permit and has three previous misdemeanor convictions.

Czaja has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.

He remains at ECMC at this time.

