Buffalo shooting victim arrested following investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say the victim of a Thursday night shooting on Military Road has been charged.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Military Road in Buffalo just after 5:15 p.m.
Police say 38-year-old Kevin Czaja of Buffalo was shot in the face and taken to ECMC.
According to police, Czaja was allegedly in possession of a weapon without a pistol permit and has three previous misdemeanor convictions.
Czaja has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.
He remains at ECMC at this time.