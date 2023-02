BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five people were struck by gunfire in a Tuesday evening shooting on the first block of Crossman Avenue in Buffalo.

The shooting occurred at 6:45 p.m., during the midst of an altercation near the corner of the block.

All five victims were sent to local hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.