BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a 29-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC, following a shooting in the MLK Park area.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, in the 400 block of Winslow Avenue. They believe the shooting was targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.