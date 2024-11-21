Buffalo Sewer Authority general manager leaving Buffalo for a position in Houston, Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sewer Authority announced that general manager Oluwole "OJ" McFoy is leaving Buffalo for a job as a city engineer in Houston, Texas.

McFoy has been with the Sewer Authority for 19 years and served in various roles before being named general manager in 2015. In a news release announcing his departure he was described as a "transformative leader."

"We are incredibly grateful for OJ's dedicated service and the transformative impact he has had in the City of Buffalo. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have positioned Buffalo Sewer as a leader in the industry, creating 3,000 jobs and $205 million in economic impact while investing nearly $32 million in minority and women business enterprises. Although we will miss his expertise and character, we are excited for him as he embarks on this new chapter in his career." - Herbert L. Bellamy, Buffalo Sewer Board Chair

McFoy also served as chairperson of the Buffalo Water Board.

In September McFoy announced that fluoride was returning to Buffalo water after it was taken out in 2015 for system upgrades. 'We're doing this in a systematic fashion': Buffalo Water will add fluoride back into city's water

"It has been a privilege to serve the Buffalo community and lead the dedicated team at Buffalo Sewer. I am immensely proud of the progress we have achieved together and confident that Buffalo Sewer will continue to excel in delivering exceptional service to its customers." - OJ McFoy

He will remain in his position until January 2025 to "ensure a smooth transition."