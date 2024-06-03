Buffalo Sewer Authority adopts budget, rates set to increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sewer Authority has approved its Fiscal Year 2025 budget which will lead to a rate increase.

According to the sewer authority, customers will see an increase of $5 per month based on homes with an assessed value of $100,000.

"The new rate increase will fund required improvements to comply with regulatory mandates from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to further reduce pollution in the Niagara and Buffalo Rivers, Cazenovia and Scajaquada Creeks, and Black Rock Canal." a release says.

For help paying your sewer bill, you can visit getwaterwisebuffalo.org or call 716-847-1065 and eligible customers can enroll in Residential Affordable Water Programs.