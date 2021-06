BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say School 43 was placed into lockdown following a shooting near the school Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Public Schools confirmed that the school was locked down due to the shooting.

Police officials say a man was shot in the leg around 3:15 p.m. at Benzinger and East Lovejoy.

Investigators say students at School 43 were placed into lockdown for a half an hour and were dismissed after the lockdown was lifted.