BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres taking steps to commit to building an inclusive LGBTQIA+ fanbase by partnering with several Western New York pride organizations.

Some of those organizers like Alexandre Burgos, a community leader, say he’s grateful for the partnership that he has with the Sabres Foundation.

“Tonight's event is so significant because around the country you see strides to erase LGBTQ folks not only from history,” he says. “But from our presence, the Sabres tonight are taking a stance and saying that they support our community while giving back to the organizations that work year-round.”

The chair of the Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride Taje Jenkins-Jones says the annual donation of the Sabres has been an instrumental part of growing their programs.

“We’ve been able to grow to what we become and the programs we have been developing year-round as well as pride,” he says. “And it has been able to happen because of the generous donations that we have received from organizations like the Sabres.

Others say they feel it’s important for organizations like the Sabres to partner with the LGBTA+ community.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a lot of attacks and a lot of negative stories about the LGBTQ community,” says Ronald Piaseczny, president of the Niagara Pride. "So when there are events like this that bring us together and celebrate diversity and make us part of the community, it is absolutely wonderful to see.”

Some say this opportunity gives the younger generations a chance to discover themselves.

“I feel like organizations like the Sabres need to have this kind of partnership, especially for our young people who are in any phase of their life related to self-discovery,” says Kelly Craig (She/Her), an executive director of Pride Center of WNY.

Meanwhile, these organizations will be looking forward to the ongoing partnership with the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’re very very grateful to be here,” Bugos says. “And I have a lot of love for the Buffalo Sabres. Go Sabres!

