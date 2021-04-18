Watch
Buffalo Sabres playing with pride at Key Bank Center

NHL's very first Pride Game
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
The Buffalo Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund (74) and the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community as they co-host the NHL's first-ever joint Pride Game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 22:30:57-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres made history Saturday afternoon, taking part in the NHL's first ever Pride Game.

The team wore special rainbow pride uniforms for their pre-game skate at the Key Bank Center.

This event benefited the Western New York Pride Center, along with Gay and Lesbian Youth Services.

The idea is to promote diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

The Sabres, along with their opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins, put on a good show in front of real fans, but the Sabres failed to complete a third period comeback, and lost by a score of 3-2.

