Buffalo Sabres playing with pride at Key Bank Center

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres made history Saturday afternoon, taking part in the NHL's first ever Pride Game.

The team wore special rainbow pride uniforms for their pre-game skate at the Key Bank Center.

This event benefited the Western New York Pride Center, along with Gay and Lesbian Youth Services.

The idea is to promote diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

The Sabres, along with their opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins, put on a good show in front of real fans, but the Sabres failed to complete a third period comeback, and lost by a score of 3-2.