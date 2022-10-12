Buffalo Sabres mourn Hall of Famer, former head coach Joe Crozier

The Buffalo Sabres are mourning Hall of Famer and former head coach Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93.

The Buffalo Sabres mourn the passing of Sabres Hall of Famer and former head coach Joe Crozier.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💙💛 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 12, 2022

Crozier was credited with putting together the famous French Connection, the forward line made up of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin and Rene Robert.

Crozier was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2010.