Buffalo Sabres mourn Hall of Famer, former head coach Joe Crozier

Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 10:59 PM, Oct 11, 2022
The Buffalo Sabres are mourning Hall of Famer and former head coach Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93.

The team put out the following Tweet Tuesday night:

Crozier was credited with putting together the famous French Connection, the forward line made up of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin and Rene Robert.

Crozier was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2010.

