Buffalo Sabres introduce 8-month-old Ralph as official 2026-2027 team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet the newest member of the Buffalo Sabres family, Ralph!

Ralph is the team dog for the 2026-2027 season. He is an 8-month-old Samoyed who was named after the original Buffalo Bills owner, Ralph Wilson.

Ralph will train to become a service dog for a local veteran through Pawsitive for Heroes, a program run by WNY Heroes.

"Our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres grows stronger each year, and choosing the name Ralph adds special meaning to that relationship. During a conversation with Mary Wilson, the name felt like a natural way to honor Ralph Wilson, a World War II Veteran and the former owner of the Buffalo Bills. It brings together two beloved Buffalo teams while celebrating a legacy of service, generosity, and dedication to our community.” - Pawsitive for Heroes founder Chris Krieger

The team dog program is in its sixth year, with 10-week-old Great Dane Audie as the team dog for the 2024-2025 hockey season.

More information about WNY Heroes can be found online here.