Buffalo Sabres introduce 10-week-old Audie as team dog for 2024-25 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet the newest addition to the Buffalo Sabres family, Audie! She's the official team dog for the 2024-25 hockey season.

The 10-week-old Great Dane is training to become a service dog with the Western New York Heroes Pawsitive for Heroes. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation will fund Audie's training, consisting of courses that will prepare her to work with a selected veteran.

Audie's named after the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, home of the Buffalo Sabres from 1970 to 1996.

Meet Audie! 🐾



Audie is our team pup for the 2024-25 season. She will be training with @wnyheroes to become a service dog for a veteran in need.



Learn more about Audie → https://t.co/A7ytLQYQBH pic.twitter.com/mg8ctZmPYj — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 15, 2024

This is the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres and Pawsitive for Heroes are teaming up. The Sabres first welcomed Rick, named after Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who now serves U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz. They then welcomed Nikki, named after fallen soldier Nick Warden, who now serves Air Force veteran Sondra Lee Ramo. And last season, the team welcomed Blue who now serves U.S. Army veteran Kristofer Bystrak.

You can catch Audie at select home games and events this season. More information about her and the Pawsitive for Heroes program can be found online here.