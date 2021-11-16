Buffalo Sabres announce 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced a partnership with Wegmans and Audacy for the 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The drive will be held Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

For every 20-pound turkey donated, or equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming home game. In addition to the ticket voucher, donors will receive a Sabres and Wegmans branded Thanksgiving placemat while supplies last. A maximum of one voucher will be allotted per person.

The voucher can be redeemed for tickets to the following games:



Monday, Nov. 22 vs. Columbus

Monday, Nov. 29 vs. Seattle

Tuesday, Dec. 7 vs. Anaheim

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. New York Rangers

Monday, Dec. 20 vs. Columbus

Wednesday, Dec. 22 vs. Colorado

Monday, Dec. 27 vs. New York Islanders

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, Jan. 6 vs. San Jose

Thursday, Jan. 20 vs. Dallas

The drive was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.