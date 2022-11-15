Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Sabres announce the 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive will be held Thursday

Senators Sabres Hockey
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) takes the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Senators Sabres Hockey
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:03:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced in partnership with Wegmans and Audacy the 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY will take place on Thursday.

The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

  • KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
  • Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)
  • Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

For every 20-pound turkey donated, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming home game. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites. A maximum of one voucher will be allotted per person.

The voucher can be redeemed for tickets to the following games:

  • Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Colorado
  • Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. San Jose
  • Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles
  • Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Detroit
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota
  • Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Seattle
  • Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Winnipeg
  • Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills