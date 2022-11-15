Buffalo Sabres announce the 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive will be held Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced in partnership with Wegmans and Audacy the 'Turkeys for Tickets' turkey drive to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY will take place on Thursday.

The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

For every 20-pound turkey donated, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming home game. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites. A maximum of one voucher will be allotted per person.

The voucher can be redeemed for tickets to the following games: