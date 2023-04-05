Buffalo RiverWorks announces new attractions for 2023

Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 05, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday Buffalo RiverWorks announced it will add new attractions for 2023. The additions include:

Coming in May, "JAWZ DROP" a 12-person 55-foot drop and twist ride, "that will have riders’ jaws dropping as it free falls and stops suddenly."

An indoor Virtual Reality Room that will have five new VR game-style rides.

Coming in the summer, an outdoor Stonehenge Tiki Bar will have 16-foot palm trees and decor to match a tropical atmosphere. There will also be frozen drink specials and daily live music.

Coming in the spring, "The Silos Event Center" a 9,000-square-foot space on the second floor. RiverWorks said it is more formal and will have its own private entrance, elevator, bridal party rooms, and murals of the Buffalo River, silos, grain elevators and more. The space will also be able to be used as a continuation of existing second floor space and will feature new multiple video wall screens.

Coming in the fall, a new sound system in an effort to expand live concerts and events.

Expanding its Kids Adventure Day Camp

