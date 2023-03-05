Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Reuse closing its East Ferry location

Resource giveaway for community
REUSE PIC.jpg
wkbw
REUSE PIC.jpg
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 22:46:30-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Reuse is clearing out its East Ferry location in Buffalo for good.

Saturday was the last community service work day and community resource give away.

Everything from light fixtures, windows and doors were up for grabs.

Michael Gainer, founder of the organization, says this store has been around for fifteen years.

He says although they're emptying the shelves in this shop, their mission of regenerating neighborhoods, educating communities and finding ways of reusing building materials will not stop.

He says they'll still accept donations, but through their partner, Reuse Action.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up