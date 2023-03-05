Buffalo Reuse closing its East Ferry location

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Reuse is clearing out its East Ferry location in Buffalo for good.

Saturday was the last community service work day and community resource give away.

Everything from light fixtures, windows and doors were up for grabs.

Michael Gainer, founder of the organization, says this store has been around for fifteen years.

He says although they're emptying the shelves in this shop, their mission of regenerating neighborhoods, educating communities and finding ways of reusing building materials will not stop.

He says they'll still accept donations, but through their partner, Reuse Action.