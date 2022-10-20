Buffalo Restaurant Week returns Oct. 24, back after two-year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Restaurant Week returns to Western New York after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The tradition will start on Monday, October 24, and run until Sunday, October 30.

"The people that used to be in it are happy it's back, but also there's

a lot of new restaurants that are out there," Roycroft Inn innkeeper Dan Roycroft said. "This is a chance for them to get out and tell the public what they're made of. It's going to be an exciting week here in Western New York."

Participating restaurants will no longer have to pay to take part in the week. They can decide whether to offer new menu items, prix fixe meals, or a combination.

You can find a list of the participating restaurants, taverns, bistros, and diners, here.