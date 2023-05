BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo restaurant Compass Run announced Wednesday that it would close its doors permanently on June 10.

The restaurant, which serves Southern-inspired cuisine, made the announcement via Instagram, citing "the changing needs of their young family and attention to detail" as reasons for their closure.

Compass Run, which is located at 500 Seneca, plans to transition its space into an opportunity for another up-and-coming restaurant to lease.