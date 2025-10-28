BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Buffalo Mayor Scanlon and the Buffalo Police Department released initial findings from a citywide survey showing strong support for the Foot Patrol Integration Unit, a neighborhood-based policing program launched earlier this year.

The survey collected over 3,000 responses from residents across all districts and identified key priorities and positive attitudes about community-focused policing approaches.

Residents identified car thefts and traffic, problem houses, ATVs and dirt bikes, and gun violence as their top five concerns across the city. Traffic and speeding were the most common themes, appearing in nearly one out of every five responses.

"These initial findings give us a clearer picture of what matters most to people in every neighborhood, whether it's traffic issues, car thefts, or problem houses, and help us make data-driven decisions about where to focus our efforts," Scanlon said.

The Foot Patrol Integration Unit assigns officers to walk beats in every police district, representing what officials describe as a community-focused approach to public safety that prioritizes visibility, prevention and collaboration with neighborhood organizations, according to the department.

Department officials say that since its launch, officers have walked every street in the city, connecting directly with residents, organizations and businesses in every neighborhood.

WATCH: Buffalo residents show strong support for foot patrol policing in new survey

Nearly two-thirds of survey responses reflected positive or neutral attitudes toward the unit and its approach to community policing, according to the data. The 3,055 total responses demonstrated strong engagement across all districts.

"These results validate what many of our officers hear on the ground every day: residents want to see us out walking, talking, and working alongside them to solve problems," Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Patrick Overdorf said.

The survey was developed in partnership with professors from the University at Buffalo and the University of Southern California.

Participants were asked about their top neighborhood concerns, perceptions of safety and how the foot patrol officers have influenced their sense of trust in law enforcement.

Police Department officials say they will use these findings to inform patrol strategies, review resident priorities, strengthen neighborhood engagement and guide ongoing collaboration with community partners.

City officials reminded residents to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, signals and speed limits, and by staying mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and families in neighborhood parks.

The complete dataset from the initial survey is now available for public review at buffalony.gov, allowing residents, researchers and community organizations to examine the findings.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."