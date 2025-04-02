Buffalo residents petition against proposed $5 million police training facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alia Williams has lived in Buffalo most of her life, and on Tuesday, she joined other community members in signing a petition she helped start, asking the city to reconsider its $5 million plan for a police training facility.

The proposed project would be 379 Paderewski Drive on the city's East Side.

wkbw

"We definitely feel like money should be going towards things like youth programming, mental healthcare, housing, things that people need, especially on the East Side," Williams said.

Other community members pointed to the city's financial deficit, suggesting the funds should be used for other priorities.

"On the list of priorities, this should not be high up there," Brent Manning said.

Manning said the city should invest the funds in other projects.

"There is so much that Buffalo could put their money into instead of another cop facility," Manning said. "We have infrastructure that needs work, and we have people who are unhoused who need help."

"Especially with the city being in what Acting Mayor Scanlon just said to be a $50 million deficit," Williams added.

Residents like Kimberly Crosier said she wants her tax money to go somewhere else.

"This makes me feel upset because I would like to see our money going somewhere else that would rather benefit the community," Crosier said. "I think this is the last thing our money should be going to, honestly, it should be going to help the community and build the community in a way that makes them feel safe."

Williams said they need to gather 18,000 in-person signatures to present to the city at its next meeting in mid-April.

7 News has reached out to the mayor's office for a response, we are waiting to hear back.