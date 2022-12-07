Buffalo residents among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nicholas Santora and Daniel Schroeder of Buffalo are among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 7,000 volunteers were evacuated from over 60 countries in March 2020.

Santora and Schroeder are both graduates of the State University of New York College at Geneseo. They will be serving as education volunteers in Ecuador.

“I am beyond excited to join an organization that will allow me to fully embrace the culture and traditions of the community that I have been invited to serve in. I cannot wait to meet my host family, make friends in the community, and enjoy this amazing opportunity the fullest alongside my partner Danny.” - Nicholas Santora

“I have been volunteering for most of my life. In college, I became interested specifically with refugee resettlement organizations. This is where I found an appreciation for different cultures and languages. During that time I became inspired by the Peace Corps mission and began envisioning myself learning a new language, volunteering in a foreign community, and embarking on my own journey. We can’t wait to begin this service journey together.” - Daniel Schroeder

After three months of training, volunteers will collaborate with communities on projects in agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health, or youth in development. They will also assist with COVID-19 response and recovery.

The Peace Corps is currently recruiting volunteers to serve in more than 50 countries. Interested applicants can learn more here.