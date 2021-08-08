Buffalo recycling center teams up with Eric Wood Fund for summer event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One small business is working to get Western New Yorkers to recycle, while also giving back to a local charity.

The Clean Loop Recycling Center, a bottle and can return in Buffalo, hosted a free summer celebration event Saturday.

There was food from Lloyd Taco trucks and beer-tasting from Thin Man Brewery. There was also lawn games and local vendors. Most importantly, people were able to drop off their recyclables.

"One thing we really stress is we are helping keep the bottles and cans out of the streets, the rivers and waterways. We're helping recycle," says Jim Meloa of Clean Loop Recycling Center.

The recycling center also partnered with the Eric Wood Fund for this event. The former Bills center was on hand to collect donations for his fund, including a $5,000 dollar check from the recycle center. The Eric Wood Fund supports the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

