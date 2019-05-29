Buffalo ranked as America's eighth best city for hockey

(WKBW) — Western New York is home to two of the best hockey towns in the United States. That's according to new research from WalletHub .

It named Buffalo the eighth best town for hockey in the U.S. But Lewiston also made the top 30, coming in at 26.

WalletHub came up with its list of 73 U.S. cities based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city. Its research team looked at everything from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city’s teams. You can read more about the methodology by clicking the link in the first sentence of this article.

It gave all cities a score and assigned them ranks based on presence and support of NHL and NCAA teams.

According to the research, Boston is the best overall city for hockey, and best for college hockey; Detroit is the top NHL town.

Buffalo's ranking of eighth overall comes in large part from the Sabres, while Lewiston's comes from Niagara University. WalletHub actually named Lewiston the fourth best place for college hockey in the country.

Noticeably absent from the list: Seattle. The city will be home to the newest expansion franchise in the NHL starting in the fall of 2021.