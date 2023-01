BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will hold interviews to fill substitute teacher positions on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Requirements include having a Bachelor's degree in any subject along with a desire to inspire children. Applicants do not need to live in the city of Buffalo in order to be considered.

Applicants can apply, here. Once your application is reviewed, BPS will contact you with details on the location of the interviews.