Buffalo Public Schools to host bus aide hiring event Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will host a bus aide hiring event Wednesday.
The open interviews will be held at the Adult Education Workplace Literacy Center located at 160 Edward Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The district said all applicants must be at least 19 years old and a resident of the City of Buffalo. There are no educational requirements to apply. Hourly wage starts at $15.75 an hour and there are morning and afternoon shifts available.
Hours of work:
Morning: 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Afternoon: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Afternoon shift could extend until 7 p.m.
- Work one or both shifts
The district said successful candidates will be invited back the next day to complete HR and Civil Service paperwork.