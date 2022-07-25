Buffalo Public Schools to host bus aide hiring event Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will host a bus aide hiring event Wednesday.

The open interviews will be held at the Adult Education Workplace Literacy Center located at 160 Edward Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The district said all applicants must be at least 19 years old and a resident of the City of Buffalo. There are no educational requirements to apply. Hourly wage starts at $15.75 an hour and there are morning and afternoon shifts available.

Hours of work:

Morning: 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Afternoon shift could extend until 7 p.m.

Work one or both shifts

The district said successful candidates will be invited back the next day to complete HR and Civil Service paperwork.