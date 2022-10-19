Watch Now
Buffalo Public Schools to host bus aide hiring event

Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will host open interviews at a hiring event for school bus aide positions.

The interviews will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Applicants must reside in Buffalo and be 19 years of age or older.

Interviews will be held at East High School at 820 Northampton Street in Buffalo.

No educational requirements are needed to apply. Hourly wage starts at $15.75 an hour.

Successful candidates will be given HR and Civil Service paperwork to complete. Appointment time and location details will be provided on the day of the interview.

