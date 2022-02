BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced that school on Friday, February 4 will be remote due to winter weather.

This is the second day in a row that school is moving to remote learning.

The district says all Central Office staff are directed to report to work at their regular work locations.

School officials say a decision regarding after school activities will be made mid-morning Friday.

You can find a list of closings and delays here.