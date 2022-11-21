Buffalo Public Schools to be closed Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will be closed Tuesday.
There is no remote instruction and all staff and students should stay home.
The district released the following statement Monday afternoon:
"Due to the impact of the recent severe weather event, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22. The aftermath of the event is much more extreme in certain areas of the city, causing district wide impact on transportation. All students are to stay home. There is no remote instruction. All staff are to stay home.
Please stay warm and stay safe."