Buffalo Public Schools to be closed Friday, no after-school activities Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will be closed Friday, November 18, due to the forecasted snowstorm.

The district said all students and staff are to remain home and there will be no remote instruction. The district also recommended that students bring home their devices Thursday night, in case of an extended closure.

First Student buses will arrive at Buffalo schools 30 minutes early on Thursday to pick up students although buses will depart at the regularly scheduled time. There will be no afterschool activities Thursday. In addition, Adult Education and Parent Centers' activities scheduled for Thursday are canceled.

On Saturday, scheduled Community Schools Academy Activities are canceled and scheduled admissions testing and auditions are canceled and will be rescheduled.