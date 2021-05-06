Watch
Buffalo Public Schools to allow unified sports

Posted at 9:32 PM, May 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a meeting Wednesday night, Buffalo Public Schools announced that unified sports will be allowed at the district.

This follows a call from several Buffalo Public Schools families to allow unified sports at the district.

A district spokesperson tells 7 Eyewitness News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley that Section VI will, "try to find room on the schedule" for unified sports.

Four city schools; City Honors, Olmsted, Hutch Tech, and Middle College all participate in unified sports.

