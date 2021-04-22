Buffalo Public Schools students to take on social justice in youth town hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Buffalo Public School District will have a chance to tackle tough topics surrounding social justice in a special youth town hall Thursday.

The virtual town hall is being put on by the district's Office of Culturally & Linguistically Responsive Initiatives and will encourage students, their families and community leaders to engage in the conversation.

District leaders hope it will help foster dialogue on several topics, as they pertain to children and young adults, such as:

The impact of systemic racism

Gun violence in our communities

National tragedies related to Daunte Wright, the Chauvin trial, & the abusive arrest of Lieutenant Nazario

Community justice practices for change

Preparing and empowering our future leaders for leadership in a democratic society

Thursday's town hall is being held via Zoom meeting from 5:00-7:00 p.m. You can login using the following information:

Meeting ID: 922 8173 7991

Passcode: LIBERATE