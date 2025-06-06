Buffalo Public Schools named in lawsuit filed by parent who claims gym teacher broke her son's leg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is named in a lawsuit filed by a mother who claims that a gym teacher broke her son's leg.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in October 2024 at the Bilingual Center (PS #33) on Elk Street. It states that during gym class, a teacher was demonstrating a "leg kick" on her son, which ended up breaking his leg. The teacher, school and district are accused of negligence, lack of care and recklessness.

In addition, the lawsuit states that school officials have known about the alleged incident for months because the mother filed a notice of claim in November.

7 News has reached out to the attorney representing the family, and we are waiting to hear back.