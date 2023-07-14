Buffalo Public Schools looking to hire security officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools Office of Human Resources will hold interviews for those interested in becoming a security officer on July 25.

The district said those interested should submit their resume and application online here. The applications will be reviewed and the district will contact qualified candidates to arrange an interview on July 25.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:



High School, GED or Equivalent and six months full-time experience as a Security Guard or

High School, GED or Equivalency Diploma including or supplemented by 15 credit hours from an accredited college or university in Criminal Justice, Police Science or Law Enforcement

Applicants must possess a valid NYS Driver’s License which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment.

Applicants must possess a valid NYS Security Guard Registration Card which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment.

Must be a City of Buffalo resident

“Don’t delay, apply today to join our BPS team as a security officer. As the second largest and one of the most diverse urban public school districts in New York, the Buffalo Public Schools has more than 60 unique schools and more than 30,000 students from our littlest learners in pre-K all the way up to our highschoolers. BPS is emerging as one of the most desirable and competitive school districts to work for, not just in Western New York but also elsewhere, because of the commitment and professionalism of our staff.” - Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams

You can find a full list of job openings in the district here.