BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools held its fourth community listening session Monday as district leaders continue to gather feedback on a proposed plan to close or consolidate schools.

The meeting was held at West Hertel Academy, P.S. 94, following calls from parents, students and educators for more time to weigh in on the proposal.

"It's just very sad," Riverside High School student Ashly Kanku said.

The additional session comes after the Buffalo Board of Education postponed a planned vote on the proposal during its Oct. 21 meeting, following public opposition and concerns about the impact the changes could have on students and school communities.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock withdrew the resolution from consideration that night, saying the district would provide another opportunity for the community to share its concerns.

When asked by 7 News if the proposal would change after hearing extensive community feedback, Dr. Prophet-Bullock said the plan could change.

"I think it's fair to say there will be some modifications," Prophet-Bullock said.

WATCH: Buffalo Public Schools holds fourth listening session on proposed school closures

Buffalo Public Schools holds fourth listening session on proposed school closures

The district's previous public meetings were held Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 20.

The district's proposed restructuring plan is part of its broader effort to address financial challenges, declining enrollment and the cost of operating its schools.

The proposal has prompted concerns from families and educators about the potential disruption to students, school programs and neighborhood communities.

"When BPS decides which schools to close, are we looking at buildings or are we looking at children," one speaker said during the fourth listening session.

During previous public meetings, community members questioned the timeline for making decisions and urged district leaders to consider the consequences of closing schools or moving students into different buildings.

District leaders have said community feedback is part of the decision-making process as they evaluate the proposal.

As of Monday, the Board of Education had not announced a new date for a vote on the school closure proposal.

The district is also accepting feedback through its official school closure proposal page, where families and community members can review proposal materials and submit comments.

WKBW will continue to follow developments as the district considers its next steps.