Buffalo Public Schools hiring substitute teachers ahead of new school year

Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools are looking to hire substitute teachers ahead of the new school year.

BPS will hold interviews on Thursday, Aug. 25. Requirements for the position include possession of a bachelor's degree and a "desire to teach."

Non-certified teachers can earn $123 per day, and certified teachers can earn $127 daily. Both have the potential to earn two $1000 bonuses.

Residency in the city of Buffalo is not required to apply for the position. To apply for the substitute teacher position, click here.

