Buffalo Public Schools going remote Friday due to flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will go remote on Friday due to flooding throughout the city.

The district says all school transportation provided by the school district is canceled, and school based staff are directed to work from home and provide remote instruction to students.

The district also says all central office staff are directed to report to work at their regular work locations.

School officials say after school activities will be open and students may utilize NFTA transportation to attend those activities.