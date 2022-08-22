Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools are helping families make ends meet during the last two weeks of summer.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products.

Distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the following schools:

West Zone:

30- Frank A. Sedita - 21 Lowell Pl. 14213

207- Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave 14213

Northeast Zone:

156- Frederick Law Olmsted 319 Suffolk Ave. 14215

335- 363 Bennett H.S.– 2885 Main St. 14214

Northwest Zone:

65- Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St. 14207

94- West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave. 14207

South Zone:

27- Hillary Park Academy - 73 Pawnee Pkwy. 14210

93- Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy. 14220

East Zone:

74- Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Rd. 14208

92- BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St. 14211

Downtown Zone:

95- Waterfront Elementary – 95 Fourth St. 14202

Any child 18-years-old or younger may receive the meals. Though, adults may pick up meals for their household.

The district asks recipients to bring their own bags to carry out the meals.

Distribution will occur on a first come first served basis.