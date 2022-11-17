Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Public Schools closes Friday ahead of expected severe weather

Buffalo Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Schools
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 22:04:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday they will be closed Friday, November 18, due to the forecasted snowstorm.

The district says all students and staff are to remain home, and there will be no remote instruction.

The district recommends that students bring home their devices Thursday night, in case of an extended closure.

Adult Education and Parent Centers' activities scheduled for Thursday are canceled.

Community Schools Academy Activities scheduled for Saturday are canceled.

The district says scheduled admissions testing and auditions scheduled for Saturday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills