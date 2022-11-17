Buffalo Public Schools closes Friday ahead of expected severe weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday they will be closed Friday, November 18, due to the forecasted snowstorm.

The district says all students and staff are to remain home, and there will be no remote instruction.

The district recommends that students bring home their devices Thursday night, in case of an extended closure.

Adult Education and Parent Centers' activities scheduled for Thursday are canceled.

Community Schools Academy Activities scheduled for Saturday are canceled.

The district says scheduled admissions testing and auditions scheduled for Saturday are canceled and will be rescheduled.