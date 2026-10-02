Buffalo Public Schools announces plan to close eight schools starting next year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The head of Buffalo Public Schools announced plans late Friday afternoon to close eight schools in the 2027-2028 school year and eliminate 108 full-time jobs, including 73 teaching positions.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock says the proposal, if approved by the board of education, would save the district nearly $24 million a year. The announcement comes seven months after BPS Chief Financial Officer James Barnes said the district intended to close two schools starting next year. Friday's announcement increased the number of closures by six.

The schools slated to close include:



PS 59 Dr. Charles R. Drew Science

PS 131 Academy School @ 86

PS 366 Research Laboratory High School

PS 33 Bilingual Center

PS 82 Ronald Peoples School of Scholars

PS 208 Riverside Academy

PS 309 East High School

PS 90 Early Childhood Center

According to the district, Dr. Charles R. Drew Science, Academy School @ 86 and Research Laboratory High School will close permanently. The five other school buildings would be repurposed.

Prophet-Bullock says this proposal is the result of declining enrollment, rising operational costs and staffing needs. About 2,300 students would be affected. In addition, 108 full-time positions would be eliminated across the district including 73 teaching positions. The district says the actual number of people losing jobs could decrease after retirements and vacant positions are factored.

The district will hold three public meetings to discuss the proposal and listen to questions and comments:



Thursday, October 8 at 2 p.m. a virtual meeting

Thursday, October 15, 5:30 p.m. at the Renovation Church

Tuesday. October 20, at 5:30 p.m. at PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted

The district has outlined the entire restructuring plan on its website, which you can read here.

