Buffalo Public School students receive scholarships in honor of Katherine 'Kat' Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced four Buffalo Public School students have been awarded scholarships in honor of Katherine “Kat” Massey.

Massey was one of the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14, 2022. Highmark said it established the scholarship fund through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to memorialize Massey’s life-long contributions to improve Buffalo’s public schools and her dedication as a 40-year BlueCross BlueShield employee.

“Kat Massey worked for our health plan for four decades, and while her contributions to the company were great, her impact in our community was even greater. She dedicated her life to making our community a brighter place for all, especially for Buffalo Public School students, and this scholarship fund keeps her light alive for future generations.” - Dr. Michael Edbauer, president, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

Highmark said BufaoCamrin Mosely received the inaugural Kat Massey scholarship and Dominique Stitts, Naturelle Miller and Jahlil Alston were also awarded scholarships.

Mosely attends Buffalo State College for business administration; Stitts attends Villa Maria College for interior design; Miller attends Canisius University for digital media arts; Alston attends St. Bonaventure University for general studies.