Buffalo Public School student receives scholarship honoring Katherine Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Friday that the Katherine "Kat" Massey scholarship was awarded to a Buffalo Public School student.

The scholarship recipient, East Buffalo resident Camrin Mosley, will attend Buffalo State College in the fall to study business. Mosley graduated from the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in 2022.

Katherine Massey was one of the 10 victims who passed in the May 14 Tops supermarket shooting.

"Kat Massey worked with us for 40 years - her strong legacy continues within our company and now it will continue through the next generation," the President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, Dr. Michael Edbauer said. "We recognize the prevailing needs of our community in the wake of the tragedy that occurred in May and remain committed to supporting organizations that continue to uplift East Buffalo."

Ten days after the Tops shooting, Highmark announced a $300,000 investment to support relief efforts and honor the 10 victims of the shooting. A part of that investment included a scholarship through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Besides the scholarship, a number of other commitments to the Buffalo community have been made by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield: