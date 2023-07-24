Buffalo Public School principal accused of sexual abuse, placed on paid administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School principal has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was accused of sexual abuse in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by the parent of a student against the Buffalo Board of Education, Dr. George E. Blackman School, and the principal of the school, Dr. Greg Johnson.

The lawsuit alleges that Johnson abused and assaulted the student by bullying, mentally abusing, sexually assaulting and/or molesting the student on various occasions from November 2022 to May 2023. According to the suit, one incident allegedly occurred during a school field trip to Cradle Beach.

7 News reached out to Buffalo Public Schools for comment and received the following statement: