Buffalo Public School District working to restore full phone service

Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced it has experienced a region-wide service interruption and its working to restore full phone service.

The announcement was made on its website and says portions of the district have restricted phone service which may impact connections. Internal calls and emergency services are still operational.

Calls to the BPS staff at City Hall, Transportation and Central Registration are not able to be received and you should use the contact links below if needed:

  • BPS staff at City Hall - Department Directory
  • Transportation- transportation@buffaloschools.org
  • Central Registration - BPSSchoolChoiceApplication@buffaloschools.org
