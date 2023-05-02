Buffalo Public School District issues statement after Hillery Park student brought loaded clip on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has issued a statement to 7 News after a Hillery Park student brought a loaded clip for a gun on a school bus on Monday.

In its statement, the district said that the student brought the loaded clip without a gun onto the bus, and due to the student's age it makes it likely the student did not know or understand the dangers involved. In addition, the district said the clip was not brought into the school or used to threaten others.

You can read the full statement below: