Buffalo Public School District issues statement after Hillery Park student brought loaded clip on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has issued a statement to 7 News after a Hillery Park student brought a loaded clip for a gun on a school bus on Monday.
In its statement, the district said that the student brought the loaded clip without a gun onto the bus, and due to the student's age it makes it likely the student did not know or understand the dangers involved. In addition, the district said the clip was not brought into the school or used to threaten others.
You can read the full statement below:
“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is a top priority. On Monday, a very young Hillery Park student brought a loaded clip—without a gun—on a school bus. The student’s age makes it likely that the child did not know or understand the dangers involved in bringing this onto a school bus or even being in contact with such contraband. All protocols were followed by school administrators, who worked closely with the Buffalo Police and District staff to confiscate the clip. As a result, no students or staff were harmed. At no time was the clip brought into the school or used to threaten others. It is extremely important for families to discuss with their children that it is against the law to bring any type of contraband, including a weapon of any type, to school and to reinforce the importance of reporting anything suspicious to the appropriate officials.”