Buffalo Public School District changes decision, schools will now be closed Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday morning the Buffalo Public School District announced schools would be open on Wednesday, but Tuesday afternoon the district changed its decision and schools will now be closed on Wednesday.

The district said that it heard "extensive feedback" on its initial decision and "listened to concerns shared," and as a result schools will be closed Wednesday.

You can read the full statement below:

"We’ve heard extensive feedback on our initial decision to open schools tomorrow. In fairness to our parents, staff, and community we listened to concerns shared and conducted a re- evaluation of the safety challenges facing our students, families, and staff due to the recent historic winter storm and massive snowfall.



As a result, the Buffalo Public Schools has decided to close schools and offices on Wednesday, November 23rd for all students and staff for the sake of safety.



Please have a safe and enjoyable holiday. Thank you."

The district closed schools Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to the recent snowstorm and the cleanup associated with it.