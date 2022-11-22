Buffalo Public School District announces schools will be open Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will be open for normal operations on Wednesday.
The district closed schools Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to the snowstorm and the cleanup associated with it.
The district issued the following statement Tuesday morning about the opening on Wednesday:
"Buffalo Public Schools will be open for normal operations on Wednesday, November 23rd. All students and staff are to report. Please be attentive to snow conditions and take extra safety precautions. I am asking that you check the First View app for bus arrival times if your child rides a First Student yellow school bus. Welcome back and thank you for your patience!!"