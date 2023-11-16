Buffalo Public School Board unanimously passed resolution to have BPS as emergency shelters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School Board is working to pass a resolution to have several schools operate as shelters in severe weather.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with several parents that told her this step from the board is essential for many in the community.

“So opening school buildings as a shelter in the case of extreme weather is a natural offset of the schools being an integral part of the community,” says Veronica Golden, a parent.

“Time and time again the superintendent steps up to do the right thing so we need more than what 13 community centers so the district is going to do their part,” says Edward Speidel, president of Parent District Coordinating Council.

The Chief Operating Officer of BPS David Hills tells me this resolution is to make executive decisions on the spot while negotiating with the city to designate schools as emergency shelters.

He says at the moment the school board is considering five schools while possibly adding another.

“There are schools that are easily accessible with large parking with reliable systems that are tend to be very resilient during extreme events,” Hills says.

Hills was asked how the selected schools would be monitored, but he can’t say exactly which schools will be picked.

“We will take our cue to the civic leaders that are the authorities that are in charge of this situation. We’re positioned so we can support,” he says. “We don’t have first responders staff. We will be relying on the city and on other authorities.”

“I’m 54 and the storms that we’ve lived through you would’ve thought that was normal that we always use schools grounds right?,” says Speidel. “But you know it takes a new superintendent talking to the mayor and they come up with this plan."

The district funds the facilities.

“But we do not have funding for these emergency responses so that’s why we want to be proactive and collaborative,” Hills says.

Golden says students spend seven hours a day in school.

It’s their second home so why not have this plan come to fruition?

“Preparation is key and I think that the way the weather is changing so rapidly across America and in Buffalo it’s important to have a plan A,B and C,” says Golden. “So I’m glad the board is working on something.”

The Buffalo Public School Board unanimously passed the resolution.

